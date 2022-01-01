NEWS Louis Tomlinson celebrates his first solo Number 1 album with 'Faith In The Future' Newsdesk Share with :





Louis Tomlinson celebrates his first solo Number 1 album with Faith In The Future, following a week-long battle with ‘The Boss’ himself, Bruce Springsteen.



Faith In The Future becomes Louis’ first chart-topper as a solo artist, and fifth including his work as a member of One Direction. The phenomenally successful group reached achieved Number 1 albums with Take Me Home (2012), Midnight Memories (2013), Four (2014) and Made In The A.M. (2015). Faith In The Future also tops the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most-purchased record on wax this week, and is the week’s biggest album in independent record shops.



Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Louis Tomlinson says: “My album is Number 1 on the Official Charts – I can’t quite believe I’m saying that. I just want to say a massive, massive thank you for all the incredible support the fans have shown me in the last week and my whole career. This is an absolute honour and not necessarily something I saw coming. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”



To date, the One Direction boys have scored five chart-topping solo albums between them. First to enjoy a Number 1 was Bradford-born Zayn Malik, with 2016 debut Mind Of Mine. Next up was Harry Styles, who’s celebrated two Number 1 LPs, with his self-titled 2017 release and 2022 record Harry’s House. Niall Horan also achieved a solo chart-topper with 2020 album Heartbreak Weather.



Bruce Springsteen enjoys a Number 2 debut with Only The Strong Survive today. The Boss’s 21st studio album – and his second collection of covers – provides him with his 23rd UK Top 10 LP across his 47-year career.



Getting us into the festive spirit early this week are Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, whose Family Christmas vaults 42 places into the Top 5 for the first time (5). The record becomes Andrea’s 13th Top 10 album to date.



Aled Jones and Russell Watson claim their third collaborative Top 20 album with their festive release Christmas With Aled & Russell (14). The pair previously saw success with 2018’s In Harmony (8) and 2019 follow-up Back In Harmony (7).



Elsewhere, Wizkid bags his second UK Top 20 LP with More Love Less Ego (16). The Nigerian superstar, born Ayodeji Ibra'him Balogun Jr., enjoyed similar success with 2020 release Made In Lagos (15).



Little Mix’s 2021 hits collection Between Us now boasts over a year – 53 weeks and counting – on the Official Albums Chart Top 40 (28), while George Ezra’s former Number 1 record Gold Rush Kid rebounds 6 spots thanks to the release of its Special Christmas Edition (32).



And finally, as Taylor Swift sees unprecedented demand for tickets to her 2023 The Eras Tour, her 2019 LP Lover returns to the Top 40 (39).

