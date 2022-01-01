The Farm block football anthem 'All Together Now' being used in Qatar World Cup ad

Liverpool band The Farm say they have put a stop to their classic ‘90s football anthem All Together Now from being used in an advert linked to the Qatar World Cup, OfficialCharts.com
reports.
Speaking last night in Liverpool at the launch of the British Music Experience’s temporary exhibition with the Official Charts Company to celebrate 70 Years of the Official Singles Chart, Peter Hooton, lead singer of The Farm, revealed that the band has rejected the use of their signature hit from a McDonald’s advertising campaign for the Qatar football tournament.
The Merseyside band, who first broke through in 1990 with Top 10 hit Groovy Train, discussed All Together Now’s chart success with event host Kevin McManus. Hooton explained that although the song never reached Number 1, it is still in demand now.
“People wanna use it, I mean, McDonalds wanted to use it for Qatar. He doesn’t know this…” Peter said, pointing to a surprised bandmate Keith Mullin.
Hooton quipped, “Look at him…shocked!” before shaking his head, continuing, “but they’re not gonna use it”, he stated conclusively. Mullin chipped in “No, that wouldn’t be right.”