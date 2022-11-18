NEWS Roger Waters to release new dark version of 'Comfortably Numb' Newsdesk Share with :





Sony Music today announced the upcoming release of Roger Waters “Comfortably Numb 2022”. The iconic song originally appeared on the seminal Pink Floyd album, The Wall. Comfortably Numb 2022 will be available on all streaming platforms on Friday 18 November 2022.



“Comfortably Numb 2022” was recorded during Waters This Is Not A Drill North American tour and was produced by Roger Waters and Gus Seyffert. Appearing on the track are Roger Waters – Vocals; Gus Seyffert - Bass, Synth, Percussion, Vocals; Joey Waronker – Drums; Dave Kilminster – Vocals; Jonathan Wilson – Harmonium, Synth, Guitar and Vocals; Jon Carin – Synth, Vocals; Shanay Johnson – Vocals; Amanda Belair – Vocals; Robert Walter – Organ/Piano; Nigel Godrich – Strings, amp and backing vocals from Roger Waters The Wall Sessions.



Waters commented: “During Lockdown I made a demo of a new version of ‘Comfortably Numb‘ as an opener for our new show This Is Not A Drill. I pitched it a whole step down, in A Minor, to make it darker and arranged it with no solos, except over the outro chord sequence, where there is a heartrendingly beautiful female vocal solo from Shanay Johnson, one of our new singers.”



The accompanying video was produced and directed by Sean Evans. Photography by Kate Izor.



Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill will tour Europe in 2023 with 40 shows across 14 European countries, starting in Lisbon on 17 March 2023 at the Altice Arena.



