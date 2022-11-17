Does Beyonce have an acoustic album and Jay-Z collaboration on the way?

Beyonce's 'Renaissance' act II is allegedly an acoustic LP and act III is a collaboration with her husband Jay-Z.

New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan made the claims on Twitter on Thursday (17.11.22) just in case the micro-blogging app vanished amid ongoing speculation the site is shutting down.

He wrote: "Before Twitter goes down, instead of making you follow me somewhere else, I'll just tell you what I've heard about the other 2 acts of Beyonce's 3-part "Renaissance" project

"(2nd act is an acoustic album, 3rd act is a collaboration with Jay-Z) (sic)"

The 'Cuff It' singer is yet to announce the next two parts of the three-part project.

Earlier this week, Beyonce received nine GRAMMY nominations for the first act.

The 41-year-old superstar - who is now tied with husband Jay-Z as the most-nominated artist in the history of the awards with a total of 88 each - enjoyed a career comeback with the chart-topping lead single 'Break My Soul' and record, including the prestigious Album of the Year and Song of the Year prizes.

Announcing the ambitious project back in July, Beyonce said: "This three-act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world.

"It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking.

"A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

Meanwhile, Beyonce is reportedly planning to hit the road in 2023 for a 'Renaissance' world tour.

The 'Love On Top' singer last toured in 2018 when she hit the road with her husband after releasing their joint album 'Everything Is Love'.