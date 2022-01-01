Lady Gaga 'fully cried' over Grammy nominations

Lady Gaga told fans how she reacted to being nominated for two GRAMMY Awards.



The Rain on Me singer was nominated for two awards in the 2023 Grammys.



In a Tuesday announcement listing all the nominees for next year’s awards, the Recording Academy specified Lady Gaga’s song Hold My Hand - written for Top Gun: Maverick - is up for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The movie’s soundtrack - which the singer contributed to - is up for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media.



Lady Gaga took to Instagram on Wednesday with a response to her nominations. Captioning a black-and-white photo of Hold My Hand’s single cover art, she wrote, “I am so honoured to be nominated for 2 Grammys for Hold My Hand and the Top Gun: Maverick Soundtrack with my fellow composers. It’s a real dream to be included in this celebration of music with a song and musical theme so close to my heart thank you.”



She added, “I fully cried, this never gets old and I’m super humbled.”



Other film and television soundtracks nominated in the Grammys’ Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media category for next year included the soundtracks to ELVIS, Encanto, Stranger Things’ fourth season, and West Side Story.



Other tracks nominated in the Grammys’ Best Song Written for Visual Media category for next year included Be Alive (from King Richard), Carolina (from Where the Crawdads Sing), Keep Rising (from The Woman King), Nobody Like U (from Turning Red), and We Don’t Talk About Bruno (from Encanto).