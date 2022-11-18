Maddox Jones releasing charity World Cup song

Maddox Jones is releasing a World Cup single for charity.



The singer was recruited by Paul Rumens, President of National League side Wealdstone FC and his wife Lori, who wanted to come up with an uplifting song for the soccer tournament, which as well as uniting England fans, would also do some good, and now 'We're All Here Together (Go England)' will be released on Friday (18.11.22).



Maddox said of the track, which features a cameo from Gordon Hill aka the Wealdstone Raider: "Football brings everyone together, especially big tournaments like the World Cup.



"England is a diverse nation and I want this charity single to celebrate and promote togetherness and the diverse culture of England.



"More than ever we need to show solidarity and love, let’s all be friends and support each other and the team through this World Cup...



"It has plenty of echos of your football terrace anthem and is uplifting without trying to compete in the direction of New Order or The Lightning Seeds offerings."



An accompanying video has been created by award-winning producer/director Robert Nek or Loud Vision.



Proceeds from the track will benefit Wealdstone FC Youth and Rockin' Roadrunner, a club run with and for adults with disabilities.



To listen to the song, visit https://lnk.to/GoEngland.