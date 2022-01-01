Ozzy Osbourne 'overwhelmed' with 3 Grammy nods

Ozzy Osbourne is "overwhelmed" to be nominated for four Grammys.



The 73-year-old rocker is up for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song for ‘Patient Number 9’ featuring Jeff Beck, plus Best Rock Album for the LP of the same name and Best Metal Performance for ‘Degradation Rules’, which features his former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi.



He told Consequence: “I’m honestly overwhelmed. Making this record was a great way to me to get back to work as I continued to heal. It’s pretty great to be acknowledged at this point in my career.”



The 'Crazy Train' star already has three Grammys, while he was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2019.



Ozzy - who has Parkinson's disease - underwent major life-altering surgery this year to correct neck and spine issues stemming from his nasty 2019 fall.



And on top of that, he couldn't do much due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so making the record kept him busy doing something he loves.



He said: “Well, the thing was I had all this time – we all did through the pandemic.



“Instead of lying there and just doing my physical therapy, the record actually got me doing something that I love.



“I was thinking about the times we’ve been living in. There wasn’t much good news. It was a f****** war in Ukraine and the pandemic. The world seemed to be on the brink of a bad thing.”



Elsewhere, the 'War Pigs' singer said 'Degradation Rules' could have been a Sabbath song.



He said: “I mean that song would’ve made a great Black Sabbath track. It’s a very well-structured song.



“I’ve known Tony since I was 12 years old and I’m glad to say we’ve continued a really good friendship. Tony’s been very supportive of me while I’ve been recovering from surgery. He’s been in constant contact, which has been great.”