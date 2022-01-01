Scissor Sisters sign catalogue deal in bid to bring their classics to 'new audiences'

Scissor Sisters' music has a new home at Warner Chappell Music.

The 'Take Your Mama' group - comprising Jake Shears, Babydaddy, Ana Matronic and Del Marquis - have inked a catalogue deal for their entire collection with the arm of Warner Music Group.

Babydaddy - whose real name is Scott Hoffman - said: “The Scissor Sisters’ songs still connect with so many fans all over the world, and we’re so excited to have found a home with the worldwide acclaim of Warner Chappell Music.

“We’re stoked to announce that the incredible team at Warner Chappell will be continuing the Scissor Sisters’ journey along with us.”

The chart-toppers are working with the label to "reinvigorate" their music and bring it to new ears.

Jake said: “Babydaddy and I are really proud of all the music we’ve created together and couldn’t be happier to have Warner Chappell Music looking after our songs going forward.

“The worldwide team has some really awesome and ambitious ideas of how they’ll reinvigorate our catalogue, and we can’t wait to see what they do.”

Emily Foreman, creative manager at Warner Chappell Music UK, added: “Scissor Sisters are such an iconic name in dance and pop culture and their early songs still sound as fresh and innovative as they did when they first came out. I’m honoured that we’ll represent these classic records at Warner Chappell Music and I’m looking forward to finding ways to connect their songs with new audiences.”

What's more, the 'Filthy/Gorgeous' hitmakers have signed to the same management team behind the Steps revival, Fascination Management.

CEO Peter Loraine said: “It was an honour to be asked by the band to caretake, nurture and develop their business. Their catalogue of music and visuals is first class and has so much potential. I worked with the band during my years at Polydor, so to be reunited professionally is a dream come true.”

The glam rock group came to prominence in 2004 with their Grammy-nominated disco rendition of Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb', the same year they had the best-selling album of the year with their self-titled debut studio album.

Scissor Sisters have released four studio albums to date, their latest being 2012's 'Magic Hour', which was co-produced by Calvin Harris.