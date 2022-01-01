SZA to release long-awaited second album in December

SZA will release her long-awaited second studio album 'S.O.S' next month.

The 'Good Days' singer explained that the reason for the long gap between her 2017 debut LP 'Ctrl' and its follow-up is nothing to do with "album pressure", but finding it hard to fit in time for the record while dealing with life.

SZA's grandmother’s battle with Alzheimer’s and the COVID-19 pandemic have made it harder.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, the star - whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe - explained: “It’s not like the album pressure, it’s just, life is f****** hard.

“To be expected to do anything at a high level while life is life-ing is f****** crazy. This isn’t meant for a person, it’s meant for a machine.”

The 33-year-old star admits it's "not sustainable" for her to go "chasing after superstardom", but she'll give it her best shot.

She said: “I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity.

“I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me. I’mma take a good swing at it, and I’mma give ’em my absolute best.”

The lead single, ‘Shirt’, was released in October. An official release date for the album is yet to be announced.

In a recent interview, SZA insisted she didn't want to give herself a deadline for the LP.

She told Complex: "I don’t have any deadlines, because at the end of the day, when my s*** comes out, it comes out.

“And if ever I lose my ability to choose, I have no problem vacating my current life and doing something different.

"I’m not glued to being an artist for the rest of my life or anything for that matter. I’m seeing where it takes me.”