N-Dubz announce run of open air summer shows

N-Dubz will play five open air shows across the UK next summer.

Reunited trio Tulisa, Dappy and Fazer - who went on an indefinite hiatus in 2011 before returning with new single 'Charmer' earlier this year - have announced a series of headline dates for 2023.

On July 7, the band will be playing at Brighton Valley Concert Series, with a gig at Margate Summer Series the following day.

They'll be in Scarborough on July 20, followed by dates at Gunnersbury Park, London (August 11) and The Bay Series, Cardiff (September 8).

As part of the summer tour, the band has also announced shows at the QEII Arena in Telford (July 9), Sunderland's Ferrington Country Park (July 21) and Stadium CSM at Colywyn Bay (July 22).

In a brief statement on Instagram confirming the full dates, N-Dubz wrote: "See you in the Summer!!! (sic)"

The band are currently on an arena tour of the UK with former 'Love Island' star Wes Nelson appearing as their special guest.

Before making their comeback in May, Fazer - whose real name is Richard Rawson - teased the 'I Need You' group had always planned to get back together "at some point".

He said in March: "We never said that we would never get back together, we always said we would at some point - it's just about time.

"We never said it was off the cards we always said it's going to come back at some point.

"Right now there's a lot of sceptical stuff, but we will bring it back at some point."

Tickets go on general sale Friday 25 November at 10am via www.livenation.co.uk.