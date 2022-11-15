Ticketmaster delay Taylor Swift presales due to 'unprecedented demand'

Ticketmaster postponed some Taylor Swift presales due to "historically unprecedented demand".

The 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker is set to hit the road on her 'Eras Tour' in 2023 and the presales went live on Tuesday (15.11.22), with the surge of demand meaning the company's website suffered crashes and technical difficulties.

In a statement on Ticketmaster's official Twitter account, they said: "There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale.

"Hundreds of thousands of tickets have been sold. If you have already secured tickets, you are all set.

"If you are currently in a queue, please hang tight - queues are moving and we are working to get fans through as quickly as possible.

"West Coast onsales for Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle originally scheduled for 10 a.m. PT will now be taking place at 3 p.m. PT. Queues will open 30 minutes prior."

Ticketmaster delayed the Capital One onsale even further, and it was rescheduled to Wednesday (16.11.22) at 2pm "local venue time", with all previous codes and links still valid.

They added: "Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand."

Taylor's tour will be her biggest US run to date, currently standing at 52 shows across the country.

The 32-year-old star - whose last jaunt was 2018's 'Reputation Stadium Tour' - had previously admitted she was keen to get back on the road reconnect with her Swifties.

She explained: "I miss when you write songs and you’re proud of the songs and you have the fans reacting. The most potent way that you can see them react is when you’re looking into their faces … I really miss that connection.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has a chance to earn a Grammy Award for Song of the Year - a prize which has eluded the 11-time Grammy winner thus far - after being nominated for her 10-minute version of 'All Too Well'.