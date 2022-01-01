JoJo Siwa slams Candace Cameron Bure's take on 'traditional marriage'

JoJo Siwa has slammed Candace Cameron Bure for her take on "traditional marriage".

The Full House actress gave an interview to the Wall Street Journal earlier this week in which she discussed her move from the Hallmark Channel to the Great American Family TV network.

Candace, who serves as the new network's chief creative officer, was asked if they will feature same-sex couples in their stories, and she replied that their projects will "keep traditional marriage at the core".

On Tuesday, JoJo, who identifies as queer, shared a screenshot of an article about Candace's comment with the headline: "Candace Cameron Bure's Plans For New Cable Channel: No Gays".

JoJo captioned the post, "Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with (the) intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

She received the backing of Candace's Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin, who replied in the comments: "You know I love you."

JoJo and Candace were involved in a brief feud earlier this year when she named the actress as "the rudest celebrity" she'd ever met in a TikTok video. Days later, Candace updated fans on Instagram by saying that she and JoJo had a private chat and cleared the air.

The 19-year-old isn't the only one to publicly slam Candace over her views on same-sex couples and traditional marriage. One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton called her a "bigot" and tweeted, "Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

Meanwhile, Sarah Kate Ellis, the President and CEO of gay rights organisation GLAAD, said in a statement that "it's irresponsible and hurtful for Candace Cameron Bure to use tradition as a guise for exclusion."