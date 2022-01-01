Lewis Capaldi didn't want Ed Sheeran collaboration to be first single back

Lewis Capaldi wanted to delay his Ed Sheeran collaboration.

The 'Forget Me' hitmaker is set to release his new single 'Pointless' - which he co-wrote with the 'Bad Habits' singer - and while he's incredibly proud of the song, he didn't want a certain label if it was the first track people heard from his new album.

He told Music Week: "I think he's the best British songwriter of the last 20 years, but I had reservations about putting out a Sheeran co-write as the first song because it would be portrayed as 'Ed Sheeran wrote my first single back' and I didn't want that to be the takeaway.

"He understood where I was coming from."

It's expected the song will be released as a single soon, and Lewis has opened up about how the track came together.

He explained: "I went into the studio with Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac and at the end of the first day they said, 'We wrote this verse with Ed, but we couldn't think of a chorus to save our lives, do you want to have a look?'

"So I gave it a listen, did my interpretation of a chorus and a middle eight and it came together well."

Lewis previously revealed he made a change to the song - which will feature upcoming second studio album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' - because he felt the lyrics were outdated.

The lyric Ed suggested was, “She gives me more than everything, I’ll give her my last name," but the Scottish singer felt it wasn't right to suggest a woman should automatically change her surname to her husband's last name when they get married, so he took it out.

He said: "I was like, ‘Ed, this is 2022. No-one has to take anyone’s second name. I’m not singing that!’

“I don’t even think that Ed’s own wife has got his last name.”