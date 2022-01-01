Gucci Mane pays tribute to Takeoff in emotional new song

Gucci Mane has paid tribute to Takeoff in a new song.

The rapper references the late Migos star - whom he frequently collaborated with - on his track 'Letter To Takeoff', which was written after the musician was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston.

On the song - which has been produced by Zaytoven - he raps: "How the f*** we gon’ lose Takeoff? Damn, he didn’t deserve it. We don’t supposed to question God, but, damn, Takeoff was perfect."

He also references the shooting deaths of XXXTentacion, Young Dolph and PnB Rock in the lyrics, as well as the death of Shawty Lo in a car crash.

In a spoken outro, he continues his tribute to Takeoff and sends a message of support to the late star's family.

He says: “Long live The Rocket. We love you, Takeoff. We miss you already. We never gon’ forget you.

"Let’s start giving our loved ones they flowers while they here, because it’s crazy out here.

"One day you’re here, the next day you could be gone. And it’s sad. Takeoff, you will forever be in my heart.

"It’s been over ten years since I met you at my studio. I knew immediately you would be a star. You left behind some amazing memories that will last forever.

"There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think about you. We talk about you still, and you will never be forgotten.”

As well as working with Migos members Takeoff, Quavo and Offset many times during their respective careers, he also teamed up with the trio on the 2014 mixtape 'The Green Album'.