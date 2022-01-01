Offset's 'heart is shattered' following death of Migos bandmate Takeoff

Offset has written a heartfelt tribute to his late bandmate and cousin Takeoff.

The late Migos bandmate was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley on 1 November at the age of 28. Takeoff made up one-third of the rap group Migos, also composed of his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset.

On Tuesday, over two weeks after Takeoff's death, Offset broke his silence on the tragedy and shared a moving tribute post.

"The pain you have left me with is unbearable. My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can't find the words," Offset shared. "I've been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it's reality, and reality feels like a nightmare."

He added, "Every time you would see me, you didn't give me a dap(,) you gave me a hug. I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one last time. Perform one last time.

"I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you."

Since Takeoff's death, Offset has delayed the release of his second solo album. The untitled album was originally due to be released on 11 November.

"You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled," Offset concluded his post. "Even though I know you will always be with us, throw me a lil sign or a beautiful dream. I love you forever."