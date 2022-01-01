Taylor Swift makes Grammy history with Song of the Year nomination

Taylor Swift has tied with Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie for the most Song of the Year nominations at the Grammys.



The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Tuesday, with the singer getting nominated for four categories in the awards show, including Song of the Year for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version).



The nomination brings her total Song of the Year nods to six, the same as McCartney and Richie. Swift has never won the prize, which is awarded to songwriters, while McCartney and Richie have both won once - McCartney for Michelle and Richie for We Are the World.



The 32-year-old reacted to the nomination on her Instagram Stories, writing, "So many reasons to lose my damn mind today but... All Too Well 10 is the song I'm the most proud of, out of anything I've written. The fact that it's nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I've never won, that honors the songwriting… it's momentous and surreal."



At this year's ceremony, the Shake It Off star is also nominated for Best Country Song for I Bet You Think About Me, Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film and Best Song Written for Visual Media for Carolina, taken from the movie Where the Crawdads Sing.



This round of nominations brings the singer's total number of Grammy nominations over her career to 46. She has so far won 11 Grammy Awards, and currently holds the most Album of the Year awards of any female artist.