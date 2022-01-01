Zoë Kravitz was grateful to have Taylor Swift in her London bubble during pandemic

Zoë Kravitz felt grateful having Taylor Swift in her "pod" when she lived in London during the pandemic to film The Batman.



The Big Little Lies actress moved to the British capital to shoot the superhero movie in January 2020 before the production was paused indefinitely due to the pandemic two months later. The project resumed that September but the cast had to observe strict Covid-19 protocols and couldn't freely socialise, meaning that Zoë spent long, lonely days in her London rental.



Thankfully, she had a familiar face nearby, as her close friend Taylor was in London spending lockdown with her British boyfriend Joe Alwyn and could be with her on her birthday in December 2020.



"She was my pod," Zoë told GQ. "She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday."



Praising her pal, the Shake It Off singer told the publication via email, "Zoë's sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is."



The pair recently became music collaborators as Zoë is credited with co-writing and providing background vocals on Lavender Haze, the opening track of Taylor's latest album, Midnights.