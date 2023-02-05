Beyoncé leads nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards

- ARTISTS
Beyoncé is set to win big at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Officials from the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on Tuesday, with the Break My Soul hitmaker landing nine nods.
Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul JAY-Z, are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88.
Other artists to feature in the list included Kendrick Lamar, who garnered eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who both landed seven. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill, and Harry Styles rounded out the list of top nominees.
"Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honoured to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together," said Harvey Mason Jr. chief executive of the Recording Academy. "I'm energised by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023.
The list of nominees is as follows:
Record of the Year:
"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
"Woman" - Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
Album of the Year:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Song of the Year:
"abcdefu" - GAYLE
"About Damn Time" - Lizzo
"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
"As It Was" - Harry Styles
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé
"Easy On Me" - Adele
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
Best New Artist:
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Samara Joy
Latto
Maneskin
Muni Long
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
RENAISSANCE- Beyoncé
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - ODESZA
Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL
Best Rock Song:
"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers
"Blackout" - Turnstile
"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile
"Harmonia's Dream" - The War on Drugs
"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne
Best Alternative Music Album:
WE - Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief
Fossora - Björk
Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Best R&B Performance:
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé
"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
"Over" - Lucky Daye
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song:
"CUFF IT" - Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige
"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long
"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan
"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton
Best Rap Performance:
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" - Doja Cat
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap Song:
"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake
"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar
"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems
Best Country Solo Performance:
"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris
"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson
Best Música Urbana Album:
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee
La 167 - Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:
El Alimento - Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte
Alegoría - Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez
MOTOMAMI - Rosalía
Best American Roots Song:
"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell
"Forever" - Sheryl Crow
"High And Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt
"Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Best Americana Album:
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way - Dr. John
Good To Be... - Keb' Mo
Raise The Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt
Best Global Music Album:
Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura - Masa Takumi
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:
Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner
The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz