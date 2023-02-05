Beyoncé leads nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is set to win big at the 2023 Grammy Awards.



Officials from the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on Tuesday, with the Break My Soul hitmaker landing nine nods.



Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul JAY-Z, are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88.



Other artists to feature in the list included Kendrick Lamar, who garnered eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who both landed seven. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill, and Harry Styles rounded out the list of top nominees.



"Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honoured to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together," said Harvey Mason Jr. chief executive of the Recording Academy. "I'm energised by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."



The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023.











The list of nominees is as follows:







Record of the Year:



"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA



"Easy On Me" - Adele



"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé



"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige



"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius



"Woman" - Doja Cat



"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy



"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar



"About Damn Time" - Lizzo



"As It Was" - Harry Styles







Album of the Year:



Voyage - ABBA



30 - Adele



Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny



RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé



Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige



In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile



Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay



Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar



Special - Lizzo



Harry's House - Harry Styles







Song of the Year:



"abcdefu" - GAYLE



"About Damn Time" - Lizzo



"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift



"As It Was" - Harry Styles



"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy



"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé



"Easy On Me" - Adele



"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled



"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar



"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt







Best New Artist:



Anitta



Omar Apollo



DOMi & JD Beck



Samara Joy



Latto



Maneskin



Muni Long



Tobe Nwigwe



Molly Tuttle



Wet Leg







Best Pop Vocal Album:



Voyage - ABBA



30 - Adele



Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay



Special - Lizzo



Harry's House - Harry Styles







Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:



RENAISSANCE- Beyoncé



Fragments - Bonobo



Diplo - Diplo



The Last Goodbye - ODESZA



Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL







Best Rock Song:



"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers



"Blackout" - Turnstile



"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile



"Harmonia's Dream" - The War on Drugs



"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne







Best Alternative Music Album:



WE - Arcade Fire



Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief



Fossora - Björk



Wet Leg - Wet Leg



Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs







Best R&B Performance:



"VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé



"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak



"Over" - Lucky Daye



"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long



"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan







Best R&B Song:



"CUFF IT" - Beyoncé



"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige



"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long



"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan



"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton







Best Rap Performance:



"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy



"Vegas" - Doja Cat



"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug



"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla



"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar







Best Rap Song:



"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake



"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy



"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar



"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug



"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems







Best Country Solo Performance:



"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini



"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan



"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert



"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris



"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson







Best Música Urbana Album:



TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro



Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny



LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee



La 167 - Farruko



The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma







Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:



El Alimento - Cimafunk



Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler



1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte



Alegoría - Gaby Moreno



Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez



MOTOMAMI - Rosalía







Best American Roots Song:



"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell



"Forever" - Sheryl Crow



"High And Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss



"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt



"Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell



"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius







Best Americana Album:



In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile



Things Happen That Way - Dr. John



Good To Be... - Keb' Mo



Raise The Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss



Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt







Best Global Music Album:



Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble



Love, Damini - Burna Boy



Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf



Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago



Sakura - Masa Takumi







Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:



Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller



Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman



Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner



The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy



You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman







Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:



Amy Allen



Nija Charles



Tobias Jesso Jr.



The-Dream



Laura Veltz