Beyoncé leads nominations for 2023 Grammy Awards

Beyoncé is set to win big at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Officials from the Recording Academy announced the nominees for the upcoming ceremony on Tuesday, with the Break My Soul hitmaker landing nine nods.

Beyoncé and her husband, hip-hop mogul JAY-Z, are now tied as the most nominated artists in Grammy history, with 88.

Other artists to feature in the list included Kendrick Lamar, who garnered eight nominations, and Adele and Brandi Carlile, who both landed seven. Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill, and Harry Styles rounded out the list of top nominees.

"Celebrating the miracle of music is at the core of everything we do at the Recording Academy and today we are proud and honoured to celebrate music's power to lift people up and to bring them together," said Harvey Mason Jr. chief executive of the Recording Academy. "I'm energised by this year's slate of nominees and how each of them uses their craft to inspire us, and to remind us that music is our universal language. Each of these deserving nominees has helped to provide the world with an incredible soundtrack and is a true testament to how vibrant our entire music community truly is."

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on 5 February 2023.





The list of nominees is as follows:



Record of the Year:

"Don't Shut Me Down" - ABBA

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

"Woman" - Doja Cat

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"As It Was" - Harry Styles



Album of the Year:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE - Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles



Song of the Year:

"abcdefu" - GAYLE

"About Damn Time" - Lizzo

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

"As It Was" - Harry Styles

"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy

"BREAK MY SOUL" - Beyoncé

"Easy On Me" - Adele

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt



Best New Artist:

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg



Best Pop Vocal Album:

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music Of The Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

RENAISSANCE- Beyoncé

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - ODESZA

Surrender - RÜFÜS DU SOL



Best Rock Song:

"Black Summer" - Red Hot Chili Peppers

"Blackout" - Turnstile

"Broken Horses" - Brandi Carlile

"Harmonia's Dream" - The War on Drugs

"Patient Number 9" - Ozzy Osbourne



Best Alternative Music Album:

WE - Arcade Fire

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You - Big Thief

Fossora - Björk

Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Cool It Down - Yeah Yeah Yeahs



Best R&B Performance:

"VIRGO'S GROOVE" - Beyoncé

"Here With Me" - Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak

"Over" - Lucky Daye

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan



Best R&B Song:

"CUFF IT" - Beyoncé

"Good Morning Gorgeous" - Mary J. Blige

"Hrs & Hrs" - Muni Long

"Hurt Me So Good" - Jazmine Sullivan

"Please Don't Walk Away" - PJ Morton



Best Rap Performance:

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"Vegas" - Doja Cat

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" - Hitkidd & GloRilla

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar



Best Rap Song:

"Churchill Downs" - Jack Harlow Featuring Drake

"GOD DID" - DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, JAY-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

"The Heart Part 5" - Kendrick Lamar

"pushin P" - Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug

"WAIT FOR U" - Future Featuring Drake & Tems



Best Country Solo Performance:

"Heartfirst" - Kelsea Ballerini

"Something In The Orange" - Zach Bryan

"In His Arms" - Miranda Lambert

"Circles Around This Town" - Maren Morris

"Live Forever" - Willie Nelson



Best Música Urbana Album:

TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 - Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

LEGENDADDY - Daddy Yankee

La 167 - Farruko

The Love & Sex Tape - Maluma



Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album:

El Alimento - Cimafunk

Tinta y Tiempo - Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen - Mon Laferte

Alegoría - Gaby Moreno

Los Años Salvajes - Fito Paez

MOTOMAMI - Rosalía



Best American Roots Song:

"Bright Star" - Anaïs Mitchell

"Forever" - Sheryl Crow

"High And Lonesome" - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

"Just Like That" - Bonnie Raitt

"Prodigal Daughter" - Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell

"You And Me On The Rock" - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius



Best Americana Album:

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Things Happen That Way - Dr. John

Good To Be... - Keb' Mo

Raise The Roof - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Just Like That... - Bonnie Raitt



Best Global Music Album:

Shuruaat - Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini - Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba - Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

Between Us... (Live) - Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura - Masa Takumi



Best Spoken Word Poetry Album:

Black Men Are Precious - Ethelbert Miller

Call Us What We Carry: Poems - Amanda Gorman

Hiding In Plain View - Malcolm-Jamal Warner

The Poet Who Sat By The Door - J. Ivy

You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. - Amir Sulaiman



Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical:

Amy Allen

Nija Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

