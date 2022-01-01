NEWS Gayle says she would do anything Taylor Swift asks Newsdesk Share with :





Last night on Smallzy's Surgery, Smallzy brings you interviews from the red carpet of the MTV EMAs. At her first awards show, artist GAYLE tells us what surprised her most about the red carpet and reveals she made her drummer postpone their wedding so they can tour with Taylor Swift.



GAYLE TALKS ABOUT WHAT SURPRISED HER MOST ON THE RED CARPET [0:15]



SMALLZY Congratulations on a massive year.



GAYLE Thank you. It's been insane. I don't know what's happening.



SMALLZY Tell me, is this your first MTV EMAs.



GAYLE It is yes, it's my first award show, to show up to and do the red carpet interview thing.



SMALLZY Do you love that?



GAYLE It's pretty awesome. I have to say it's not like what I thought, what I would think it would be but I guess it is.



SMALLZY What is the most surprising thing?



GAYLE I don’t think I realized interviews happen on the red carpet. I always thought it was just the like, camera part. And then I didn't realize, no shade to the camera guys, or not guys,



SMALLZY People, yeah.



GAYLE I didn't realize that yell at you. Like they're always like the ‘look to the right, look to the left’.



SMALLZY Oh the Getty guys?



GAYLE Yeah they’re always like Look! And I’m a people pleaser so I’m like, I don’t know where to look and they’re like ‘Please, I need to feed my family please look to the left!’ And I’m just like I’m sorry I don’t know what to do. Like, I know, I know, I know, you're guilting me into looking at you. And I don't want to look at you, but that’s gonna make me look at you.





GAYLE ON PERFORMING WITH TAYLOR SWIFT NEXT YEAR [1:16]



SMALLZY It’s been a massive year for you. What's the plan for 2023?



GAYLE So next year, I just recently found out that I will be going on tour Taylor Swift.



SMALLZY Um yeah, you did!



GAYLE Look uncomprehendible. Yeah. And so I'm really focusing on that.



SMALLZY How was that news delivered to you? Did you send like a bird, a pigeon? A marching band?



GAYLE I wish wouldn’t that be awesome? No, she saw me perform. And at some point, we ended up getting connected. And she just she said she was going to call me.



SMALLZY Did she call?



GAYLE And then she, she did, our managers ended up getting connected. But she was basically like, I'm gonna get to you. And I was like, like I know she follows through with her work. Yeah. And I was like, Well, what do you want from me? Like, I had no clue. And she was like, she offered me dates. And I of course was like, Absolutely, I will do anything you ask me to.



SMALLZY Doesn’t matter whose birthday or wedding you are at, I’m not going.



GAYLE my drummer was getting married and I was like no, you're not sorry, to your wedding. Not happening.