Megan Thee Stallion granted restraining order against label ahead of American Music Awards

Megan Thee Stallion has been granted a restraining order against her record label to stop them from allegedly interfering with her plans to promote her American Music Awards nomination.



The Hot Girl Summer star, who has been locked in an ongoing legal battle with 1501 Certified Entertainment for the past two years, claimed in the new legal documents that 1501 officials "unlawfully" tried "to block or interfere with (Megan) exploiting, licensing, or publishing her music" in the run-up to the AMAs on Sunday.



A Texas judge granted the order against 1501 and the rapper's distributor 300 Entertainment, stopping them from "preventing or blocking the use and exploitation" of Megan's music for promotional purposes up until 20 November.



The ruling states that Megan "provided evidence" showing the label "recently engaged and will continue to engage in threatening and retaliatory behaviour that will irreparably harm" the Savage hitmaker's music career.



The judge filed the decision as an ex parte order - an emergency order - because there was not enough time to give 1501 and 300 officials the opportunity to respond "before the irreparable injury, loss, or damage would occur".



The judge stated that Megan "will suffer irreparable harm if her music cannot be used in conjunction with her promotion for the AMAs" and her Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist nomination before voting closed on Monday night.



A hearing will take place on the matter on 22 November - two days after the awards show.



Megan has been locked in a legal battle with 1501 over her record deal since 2020. They have been arguing in court over whether her 2021 compilation Something for Thee Hotties constitutes an album under her three-record contract - she believes it does, but they do not.



In a separate lawsuit, the 27-year-old has also accused 1501 of routinely failing to pay her the royalties she is owed.