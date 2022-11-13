Billy Corgan sees 'voice doctor' after cancelling Smashing Pumpkins shows due to laryngitis

Billy Corgan has been to see the "voice doctor" after cancelling a show due to laryngitis.

The Smashing Pumpkins were forced to cancel Sunday's (13.11.22) show at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon after the frontman came down with the illness.

In a statement over the weekend, the band revealed: "It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis.

"William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control.

"They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

The group are yet to announce a rescheduled date.

Corgan has kept fans updated on Instagram, as he first shared a snap of himself giving a thumbs up to the camera.

He wrote: "At the voice doctor. Lots of love."

On Monday (14.11.22), the 'Tonight, Tonight' hitmaker posted a photo of himself and his dog, and added: "I got some help today at the doc again. Sending good vibes from here.”

Smashing Pumpkins are yet to make an announcement regarding tonight's planned show in San Francisco, while this week there are also scheduled to play in Anaheim (November 16), Phoenix (18) and Los Angeles (19).

They are currently touring with Jane's Addiction, who themselves had to pull out of five gigs due to frontman Perry Farrell's injury.

He said in a statement: "I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform.

"I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders.

"Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City."