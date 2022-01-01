Britney Spears felt like Jamie Spears 'was trying to kill' her during conservatorship

Britney Spears has claimed she felt her father Jamie Spears "was trying to kill (her)" during her conservatorship.

The Toxic singer, who was released from her 13-year conservatorship just over a year ago, continued to make damning allegations about her father, who controlled the legal arrangement, on Instagram on Sunday.

"It felt like my dad was trying to kill me," Britney wrote. "I've spoken about it several times, have proof, and witnesses of what he did."

She claimed that she was forced to work "seven days a week" during her 2013-2017 Las Vegas residency, followed by a tour in 2018.

"I have the hours I worked on a schedule seven days a week - labor laws," she continued. "I have proof of all of it. Spoke about it live in court during COVID."

Elsewhere in the post, Britney expressed her surprise that those involved in the conservatorship were able to "walk away like they did nothing" after she took a stand to "end the system I was forced to be in".

"I truly believe anyone going through that situation would have never made it ... if I was valued and respected, then my father would be locked up in two seconds," the 40-year-old wrote.

"People say you will have to put up a lot of money and sue and sit for hours and not to be able to use my feet again. When I want to run outside... NO THANK YOU to prove these allegations are true !!! I will never put up more money to go to court to see if my dad gets prosecuted !!! I choose to smile and put it in my family's face until the day I die."