Pink to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John at the 2022 American Music Awards

Pink is set to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John at this year's American Music Awards.



The awards show's organisers announced on Monday that this year's celebration will feature a tribute performance honouring Olivia Newton-John. The 10-time AMA winner died in August this year aged 73 after a battle with breast cancer.



Pink will perform one of the Australian star's classic songs in her honour. The Just Give Me a Reason singer has two performance slots booked for the awards night, with the other one dedicated to her new single Never Gonna Not Dance Again.



Meanwhile, Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, and Ari Lennox will perform a medley of Lionel Richie's hits to celebrate the 73-year-old, who will be honoured with the Icon Award on the night.



Other performers include Carrie Underwood, Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha, Dove Cameron, Lil Baby and Anitta.



The 2022 AMAs, hosted by Wayne Brady, will be held in the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 20 November.