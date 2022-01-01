Rod Stewart turned down over $1 million to perform in Qatar

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed that he turned down over $1 million (£845,000) to perform in Qatar.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, the Rhythm of My Heart singer recalled being asked to perform in Qatar.

Rod claimed that he was offered over $1 million for the potential gig, but turned it down over concerns about the criminalisation of homosexuality in the country.

"I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago," the singer recounted. "I turned it down. It's not right to go."

He added, "The Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven't they?"

Controversy has surrounded the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar, with Robbie Williams and BTS singer Jung Kook coming under fire for agreeing to perform in the country.

Dua Lipa recently spoke out to deny she is performing at the World Cup opening ceremony, which takes place on Sunday.

"There is a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the World Cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."