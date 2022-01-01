Rihanna wants Beyoncé to walk in her next Savage X Fenty fashion show

Rihanna named Beyoncé as her dream runway model for the next Savage X Fenty show.

While speaking to E! News for an interview published on Monday, the musician and lingerie designer looked back on the latest fashion show she held for her brand Savage X Fenty, and laid out her dreams for the future.

The Umbrella singer is no stranger to enlisting the help of A-list celebrities for her fashion shows.

Over the years, stars including Cindy Crawford, Gigi Hadid, Johnny Depp, Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, Taraji P Henson, Joan Smalls, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Simu Liu have modelled Rihanna’s lingerie designs on the runway. Her latest 2022 fashion show premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 9 November.

When asked who she would love on the catwalk for Savage X Fenty next, the 34-year-old responded, “Beyoncé.”

She added, “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

Rihanna, who welcomed her first child in May, is working on a maternity line in addition to her regular Savage X Fenty lingerie line, according to an insider who spoke to HollywoodLife.

The insider told the publication, “She has featured pregnant models in her Fenty ads so many times and she wants to redefine how pregnant women are viewed by creating a brand that will allow them to still feel sexy and beautiful during pregnancy.”