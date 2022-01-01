Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan battling laryngitis

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is battling laryngitis.

On Sunday, a representative for the rock group announced on Instagram that a gig due to take place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon had been cancelled as a result of Corgan being diagnosed with the throat condition.

"It is with great disappointment that tonight's show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis. William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control," they wrote. "They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase."

A new date for the gig has not yet been confirmed.

But in a post on his own Instagram page, Corgan indicated he is on the mend.

"At the voice doctor. Lots of love," he captioned a snap of him giving a thumbs up.