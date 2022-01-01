Sting adds a string of UK outdoor gigs to My Songs 2023 jaunt

Sting has announced a string of new UK dates as part of his 'My Songs 2023' world tour.

The former Police star will play Bedford Park in Bedfordshire, East England, on June 24, before heading up north to Scarborough to rock the Open Air Theatre on June 25.

He's then due to play Lytham Festival in Lancashire on June 30.

The following month, he play Cardiff and Halifax.

Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, November 18.

Meanwhile, this year Sting sold his entire back catalogue to Universal Music for $300 million.

The 71-year-old singer - who shot to fame as part of the rock band The Police, before enjoying success as a solo artist - became the latest big-name star to sell his back catalogue, following in the footsteps of the likes of Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.

The 'Englishman in New York' hitmaker - whose real name is Gordon Sumner - said at the time: "It felt natural to unite everything in one trusted home.

"It is absolutely essential to me that my career’s body of work has a home where it is valued and respected. Not only to connect with longtime fans in new ways but also to introduce my songs to new audiences, musicians and generations."

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and chief executive of Universal Music, was delighted to have secured the deal.

He said: "We are honoured that by choosing Universal for his music publishing, Sting’s entire body of work as a songwriter and recording artist - from The Police to his solo work - will all be within the Universal family.

"It is a responsibility we don’t take lightly."

Sting's 2023 UK dates:

JUNE 2023

24 – Bedford, Bedford Park Concerts

25 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

30 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival

JULY 2023

2 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

4 – Halifax, The Piece Hall