Jack Johnson announces first UK show in 5 years

Jack Johnson is returning to the UK for his first concert in five years.



The 'Better Together' hitmaker has already completed dates in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Chile and Brazil as part of his ‘Meet The Moonlight Tour’, and next he'll play London's Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on June 21, 2023.



He said: "I am looking forward to returning to the UK to gather together and share songs.



"It's exciting and heartwarming to be so welcomed in a beautiful city like London, which is on the opposite side of the globe from where I live."



Released in June, the 47-year-old singer-songwriter's eighth studio album, 'Meet The Moonlight', was produced by Lana Del Rey's studio wizard Blake Mills, who Jack credits with helping to push himself outside of his comfort zone.



He said in a statement regarding his first LP since 2017's 'All The Light Above It Too: “When Blake and I first got in touch we’d send each other playlists, and over time we realised we were drawn to music that sounds effortless despite all the effort put into making it.



“After a while we got a language together and I gained a trust in him that allowed me to let go, push outside my comfort zone, and get to a sound I really loved.”



Pre-sale tickets are available Wednesday, 16 November at 9am. General tickets are on sale Friday, 18 November at 9am via premier.ticketek.co.uk