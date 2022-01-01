Blur to reunite for one-off UK headline show next year

Blur are reuniting for their first headline show since 2015 at London's Wembley Stadium next year.

The Britpop legends haven't toured together since their run in support of their comeback LP 'The Magic Whip', seven years ago, though Damon Albarn reunited with Dave Rowntree, Graham Coxon and Alex James at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

However, the 'Song 2' rockers will be back together again on July 8 for their only UK appearance.

Rapper slowthai, Mercury Prize nominee Self Esteem and alt-pop duo Jockstrap will support the band.

Frontman Damon, 54, said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it's about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham, 53, said: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs… blur live shows are always amazing for me. A nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces…”

Bassist Alex, also 53, commented: “There's always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It's nice to think that on 8th July that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave, 58, added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

Each band member had hinted at a reunion when the time was right.

In August, Graham said: “That’s always been the thing with Blur – they’ll do it when they really need to and not for any other reason. It doesn’t really seem genuine to just get back together and just do gigs for a bit of spondage. We need to have some sort of focus for how we would work.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 18th November at 10am GMT via Ticketmaster.