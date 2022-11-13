Stormzy fanboys over Taylor Swift backstage at MTV EMAs

Stormzy turned into the biggest fanboy after he set out on a mission to get a selfie with Taylor Swift.

The pair both attended the MTV European Music Awards (EMAs) in Dusseldorf, Germany on Sunday (13.11.22) - where the US pop megastar dominated the evening, earning four gongs - and the Grime star was successful in his pursuit of grabbing a snap with the 'Karma' hitmaker backstage at the bash.

He posted on his Instagram Story: "Man’s trying to get a selfie with Taylor Swift! Man’s running around."

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker then captioned a selfie tagging the singer: "@taylorswift can I have a selfie please."

He then updated fans: "Mans going to meet Taylor. (sic)"

And sure enough, he posed with the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker before adding a final picture of himself with a massive smile beaming across his face.

Pleased with himself, he gushed "So happy."

The 29-year-old rapper has made a habit out of fanboying over his idols backstage at awards ceremonies.

In 2020, Stormzy interrupted Billie Eilish's backstage interview at the BRITs to do just that.

He was seen in a video declaring how much he loves the 'Bad Guy' hitmaker's music, and after hailing her "the f****** greatest", he then proceeded to break out into his own version of her song 'everything i wanted'.

He told Billie: "You are the f****** greatest, you're so ... she's so f****** ... it's dumb! And every time I listen to the new song of yours I go on A to Z lyrics and I read it.

"And I'm just like bruv, she's brilliant pen."

He then belted out her recent single as she danced along, and the singer responded: "I'm gonna cry."

The 'Crown' rapper then apologised for crashing the interview.

He replied: "You're too hard! You're so hard it don't even matter!

"You're too hard, she's too hard. Sorry, sorry to crash that [interview]."

A stunned Billie could then be heard saying: "What the hell? What the hell?"

And it wasn't just the 'No Time To Die' singer's interview Stormzy interrupted.

He also Lewis Capaldi in the winners' room.

Asked by a reporter what he enjoyed from the show at The O2 in London, Stormzy pointed to the 'Grace' singer and said: "That man over there, Lewis Capaldi.

"I love that man, Incredible.

"That ['Someone You Loved'] is my favourite song of the year."

He was then asked what he likes about the song, before starting to sing the chorus and calling Lewis over to duet together.