The Neighbourhood's Brandon Fried ousted over groping allegation

The Neighbourhood have fired drummer Brandon Fried following a groping allegation.

María Zardoya, the lead vocalist of the US indie pop group The Marias, claimed she was felt up under the table by the sticksman, who she branded a "complete creep", and the California rock band has since announced Fried has been dropped.

Zardoya wrote on her Instagram Story over the weekend: "I was at a bar last night, and i was groped under the table by brandon fried, the drummer of the neighbourhood. it was one of the most uncomfortable things i've ever experienced. i felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body.

"@thenbhd ya'll need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep (sic)"

In response, the 'Sweater Weather' hitmakers posted on the band's Story: "We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women.

"As a result of Brandon's actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Fried has since issued an apology and blamed his "inexcusable and intolerable" actions on alcohol and substance abuse, which he claims to be getting help with.

He wrote: "I am so terribly sorry to Maria. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable.

"They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence. (sic)"

The musician also apologised to fans of The Neighbourhood.

He added: "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for.

"I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated. I am so sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the band has recently been in the headlines as pop megastar Billie Eilish, 20, is dating frontman Jesse Rutherford, 31.