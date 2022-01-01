Jeff Bezos awards $100 million to charities of Dolly Parton’s choice

Jeff Bezos has awarded Dolly Parton with $100 million to use on charities of her choice.

On Friday, the Amazon founder presented the country singer with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.

The award seeks to recognise leaders who “pursue solutions with courage and civility”, according to a statement obtained by ET Canada. It comes with a $100 million (£84.88 million) payment to donate to the charities of the honouree’s choice.

Jeff took to Instagram on Saturday to repost a video uploaded by his co-presenter Lauren Sanchez, which showed the pair announce the award.

“Jeff and I are so proud to share that we have a new Bezos Courage and Civility Award winner - a woman who gives with her heart and leads with love and compassion in every aspect of her work,” Lauren’s post read. “We can’t wait to see all the good that you’re going to do with this $100 million award.”

In the video, Dolly accepted the award, promising she would “do good things with this money”.

The singer’s acceptance speech included, “When people are in a position to help, you should help. And I know that I’ve always said, I try to put my money where my heart is.

“And I think you do the same thing.”

The Bezos Courage and Civility Award was founded in 2001. It has previously gone to Van Jones, Jose Andres, and others.