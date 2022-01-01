Louis Tomlinson cancels an album signing after breaking his arm

Louis Tomlinson revealed to fans that he broke his arm after his New York City concert.

In a Saturday Instagram post, the former One Direction bandmate announced he would be postponing in-store signings for the next week because he had broken his arm on Friday night after his NYC show at Irving Plaza.

“The show last night in New York was incredible,” he wrote in a screenshot of his Notes app. “Unfortunately on the way back I’ve managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly.”

He also shared two photos of an X-ray on the arm in question.

The 30-year-old singer apologised to those planning on attending the scheduled signings and promised new dates would be announced “very soon”. He added he was “gutted” by the delay.

On Sunday, Louis wrote on Twitter that “support” for his latest album Faith in the Future was “easing the pain of my broken arm”.