Louis Tomlinson forced to cancel album signings after breaking arm

Louis Tomlinson has broken his right arm "pretty badly".

The former One Direction star took to Instagram on Saturday to share that he had injured his arm the previous evening.

As a result, Louis has been forced to postpone several promotional appearances, including in-store album signings, so he can recuperate.

"Thank you everyone that's listened to the new album so far, it means the world to me. The show last night in New York was incredible. Unfortunately on the way back I managed to fall and break my right arm pretty badly," he wrote alongside two X-ray images of the broken bone. "So I'm gutted to say I'll have to reschedule the in-store signings next week. New dates will be announced very soon. Thank you for all your support and sorry to anyone who was coming next week."

Louis dropped Faith in the Future, his second solo album, on Friday.