Cardi B 'heartbroken' over death of Migos star Takeoff

Cardi B has penned an emotional tribute in honour of late Migos star Takeoff.



Takeoff, real name Kirsnick Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November. He was 28.



On Saturday, Cardi took to Instagram to break her silence over her friend's tragic passing.



"Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives. The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy," she began. "I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable."



Takeoff formed the hip-hop group Migos alongside his uncle Quavo and cousin Offset in 2008.



And Cardi, who married Offset in 2017, noted that the surviving stars are finding the loss of their "brother" to be "unbearable".



"It hurts because I know it will never be the same again - but I know your bros and y'all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made," the 30-year-old continued. "I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope a*s personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff."



Meanwhile, Quavo also posted a message dedicated to Takeoff in which he remembered his nephew.



"I'm just proud be in your life. I'm proud to be ya UNCLE. I'm proud we saw the world and done things we couldn't ever imagine together. We laughed way more than we ever argued and when we did I always was in the wrong every time," he posted.



Last Thursday, a private commemoration for Takeoff was held in Atlanta, Georgia.



The following day, Cardi, Offset, and Quavo were joined by a number of celebrities, including the likes of Drake and Justin Bieber, to farewell the rapper at an event staged at the State Farm Arena.