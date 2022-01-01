Dua Lipa won't be performing at opening ceremony for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Dua Lipa has denied she will perform at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Last week, rumours began to circulate online suggesting that the New Rules hitmaker may make an appearance at the event staged at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on 20 November.



However, Dua took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to shut down the reports.



"There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar," she wrote. "I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform."



Dua went on to call out the Qatari leaders for human rights violations, particularly in regard to worker conditions.



"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup," the 27-year-old added.



In the lead-up to the competition, a number of figures have questioned the suitability of Qatar to serve as host, due to interpretations of human rights, attitudes towards the LGBT community, and women's rights.



Previously, it was reported that Shakira, BTS, and the Black Eyed Peas will be involved in the opening ceremony.