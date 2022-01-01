NEWS Taylor Swift aims for month-long stint at Number 1 with 'Anti-Hero' Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift is putting up a heroic effort to secure a month-long stint at Number 1 in the UK with Anti-Hero. Already Tay’s longest-running Number 1 hit here, the Jack Antonoff-produced single could extend that lead even further, with four consecutive weeks at the top…just in time to celebrate the Official Singles Chart’s 70th anniversary!



Robin Tree & Robin Schulz’s rise with Miss You continues - the infectious smash could reach a further new peak of Number 3.



After breaking into the Top 10 for the first time last week, both Meghan Trainor’s Made You Look (4) and garage slammer messy in heaven by Venbee & goddard. (5) are on the rise to new peaks.



Rihanna’s Lift Me Up could return to the Top 10 (8) following the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in cinemas last week.



Rising Afrobeats star Rema is on track to claim his first-ever UK Top 10 single this week with Calm Down (10). The track has been bolstered by a remix featuring the vocals of Selena Gomez.



We might be looking at two new entries inside the Top 20 on Friday; Stormzy’s latest track Firebabe (18) and Out Of Nowhere by Bugzy Malone and Teedee.

