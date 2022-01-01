Mel B teases 'exciting plans' for Spice Girls reunion

Mel B has teased the Spice Girls have “exciting plans” in the pipeline.



The 47-year-old pop star reunited with former bandmates Geri Horner, Emma Bunton, and Melanie C for a UK stadium tour in 2019 and though the group – which originally also included Victoria Beckham – are rumoured to be hitting the road again in 2023, she refused to confirm exactly what is in store for them.



She told HELLO! Magazine: “We’ve got exciting plans, so watch out But I’m the one who is always in trouble for shooting my mouth off, so I’d better leave it at that.”



The comments made by the '‘I Want You Back’ hitmaker - who was known as Scary Spice during her heyday with the 'Viva Forever singers - come just days after bandmate Emma 'Baby Spice' Bunton revealed that the groundbreaking girl group would spend their days in the studio drinking booze because they could "get away with anything" in the 1990s.



She said: "We used to have a brilliant time and we used to sometimes go out so late, have a few hours sleep then get back on stage, it was bad. When we were in the studio we did drink lots. The 90s were the best for that, you could get away with anything!"



The 'What Took You So Long?' songstress - who along with her bandmates is celebrating the 25th anniversary of their chart-topping album 'Spiceworld' - went on to add that she would always feel "weird" if she were to wear something usually associated with the other girls, such as Mel's leopard print or Ginger Spice's famous union jack emblem and finds the idea odd to this day.



She added: "I would always feel weird if I wore any leopard print, I just couldn't do it, I still find it weird wearing leopard print or Union Jack!"