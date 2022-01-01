NEWS Calum Scott: 'I wouldn't consider myself a musical icon' Newsdesk Share with :





This morning on Fitzy & Wippa, we chat with artist Calum Scott. Calum talks about the awkward question he asked Shaggy while interviewing him recently, saying “I was like why am I asking Shaggy this. You know sometimes you just step back from your life and go, Oh, what am I doing?”. Plus, he reveals he was once on a Tinder date when his song was playing at the restaurant and that Ronan Keating told him to catch up with his ‘party girl’ daughter.



CALUM SCOTT TALKS ABOUT THE QUESTION HE REGRETS ASKING SHAGGY AND THE TIME HIS SONG PLAYED WHILE HE WAS ON A TINDER DATE [0:38]



WIPPA Did you enjoy doing the project the other night?



CALUM I loved it mate. I'm just waiting for the contract.



WIPPA Anytime now. They’re just adding a couple more zero’s to your deal.



CALUM And you know what, though, for me to have my debut co presenting and to be interviewing Shaggy. I mean, what a debut that was.



SARAH that was pretty creepy to hear how many people have had babies or conceived listening to Shaggy songs and then named kids after his



CALUM Oh my god yeah. But I had to ask him, I said, Oh, you've got five kids, just like any of your kids being conceived to your music? I was like why am I asking Shaggy this. You know sometimes you just step back from your life and go, Oh, what am I doing?



WIPPA Or should I ask the five other women, the five different women? The mother of the kids?



FITZY Have you ever had a fan yourself Calum come up and said that we've made love to your music in the bedroom?



CALUM Strangely enough no. Because all of my songs are heartbreaking.



WIPPA That's the thing. What about where you've heard your music? Like what are the strange places that you've heard your music?



CALUM I mean, there was one time where I was on a date I'd arranged the date on Tinder. And I'd gone up to get my table reservation…. and this guy didn't know who I was. And I was just like praying that he didn't twig. I sat down and then the chorus comes in. I’m trying to eat my bread.



WIPPA I'm in the corner ordering my mains.



FITZY Do you point at your date and go geez, great song. You gotta take the piss out of it don’t you?



CALUM Yeah but can you imagine if I'd gone God, this guy's got a great voice and she’d have gone I hate him. That would have been really awkward. I would’ve just had the appetiser and left.



CALUM SCOTT SAYS RONAN KEATING TOLD HIM TO MEET UP WITH HIS ‘PARTY GIRL’ DAUGHTER [2:29]



WIPPA Now that you're in Australia, do you recognize when other celebrities are here? This might be a really weird question. And go oh, we should catch up. Because we do the same thing. Great example. Craig. David is here, right? I don't know if you've ever met Craig. David.



CALUM yeah I've met Craig once. Yeah, he’s a lovely bloke.



WIPPA And do you go Oh, my What are the chances, two musical icons in the same city?



CALUM I wouldn't consider myself a musical icon. But yeah, but no, I think all Brits do that. I think everybody is that polite kind of Brit thing to be that. Oh my god, we should catch up and in the back of your head you're going I have absolutely no intention. Actually, just funny enough, Ronan Keaton, who came to my London show, he said that his daughter is over here and she's quite the party girl so he said that I should probably hang out with her. Like a true Brit, but will it happen?