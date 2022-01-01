Jesy Nelson preparing to release new music

Jesy Nelson is preparing to release new music.



The former Little Mix star split from her record label over creative differences after the release of her first solo single 'Boyz' over a year ago but Jesy, 31, is finally ready to share her new music with the world.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Jesy threw a party a few weeks ago and invited some of her friends to hear some of the new music she has been writing and recording.



“She was overwhelmed by their reaction, as they all loved it.



“The music is more reflective of where Jesy is today and she thinks it will resonate more with Little Mix fans.”



Jesy recently returned to Instagram following a social media break and promised her fans that she will be dropping new music early next year.



She wrote: "Hello my beautiful people, I am back! I decided I needed a bit of a social media break and it did me the world of good. I have missed you all so much.



"Thank you to all my amazing fans for being so loyal and patient I promise you there will be music soon but wanted to make sure it was perfect!



"Keep your eyes out for some clues but it is coming early next year."



Although Jesy is focused on her music, those around her are also encouraging her to release a beauty brand.



A source recently explained: "Jesy is totally focused on her music at the moment but when that project is ready, people have bandied around the idea of her dipping her toe into the cosmetics market.”



They added she and her friends have seen the likes of Rihanna find success with her Fenty Beauty line and some of those close to Jesy think she could do well by emulating that.



The insider explained: "It is not something in the pipeline currently but Jesy is known for her love of glamorous make-up and there is a market there for her if she chooses to go down that route."