Kylie Minogue: Glastonbury was one of the most amazing moments of my life

Kylie Minogue will be forever grateful to have headlined Glastonbury.

The 54-year-old pop superstar - who was meant to headline the Legends slot at the annual music festival in 2005 but was forced to pull out after being diagnosed with breast cancer - finally got the chance to take to the Pyramid stage at Worthy Farm in 2019 with a setlist that consisted of hits from her 30-year career in music and still "struggles" to process what it meant for her.

She said: "I still struggle to encapsulate what it meant: it was like an out-of-body experience. It was so mind-blowing, emotional, and nerve-racking, but within all of the emotion I knew how hard I had worked to be there, and I wanted to say thank you to everyone who had been part of my journey, and to myself. I don’t give myself much of a break, but Glastonbury was a measure of how far I’d come and I really wanted to celebrate that. I will be eternally thankful for one of the most amazing moments of my life.

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who became the first female artist to have a chart-topping album in the UK for five consecutive decades when she released her 15th studio album 'Disco' in lockdown - went on to tease that she is now working on her next record and even though it is a "challenge" to find the theme, she still "loves" the process.

She told The Guardian: "I’m working on my next album. It’s always a challenge to find the song and feel of the album but I do love the process. I made my last album largely in lockdown, so I’ve loved getting back into the studio with some of my favourite creatives."