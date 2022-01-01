Selena Gomez wants to 'go into hiding' following release of documentary

Selena Gomez wants to "go into hiding" now that her documentary, My Mind & Me, is out in the world.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me offers a raw, intimate portrait of the singer and depicts her mental health struggles between 2016 and 2022.

The 30-year-old joked to Vogue that she plans to escape the limelight following the film's release because she's not always depicted in a favourable light.

"I definitely want to go into hiding after this comes out. I had to separate myself from it and understand what I felt the movie was going to be for other people. So I'm kind of sacrificing myself," she explained. "You know, I love my job, but at the end of the day, I do want to be impactful in some way. And if that's by sharing a part of myself that isn't necessarily pretty and put together, there are hopefully people that can look at that and think: 'Oh, maybe I feel this way, or, I didn't know that you could get this kind of help.'"

The Same Old Love singer admitted that at times she felt "super gung-ho" about being filmed in a vulnerable moment, but at other times, she was nervous and too exposed.

Selena confessed that she felt "a little uncomfortable" watching the film back, particularly with a moment where she looks in a mirror and criticises her body while trying on outfits for her 2016 tour.

"I just think there are moments in the film where I personally feel bad about how I felt. In the beginning, for example, when I'm talking about my body, I, like, cry thinking about it because I hate that I ever felt that. And that's such a real feeling. I'm glad I don't really have that mentality anymore, but it did break my heart watching that," she shared.

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me is streaming on Apple TV+ now.