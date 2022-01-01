NEWS James announce double album and 40th anniversary orchestral tour Newsdesk Share with :





James are pleased to announce the ‘James Lasted’ tour and the release of a double album, both featuring a full orchestra and gospel choir in celebration of the band’s 40th Anniversary.



The double album will feature new versions of their greatest hits, fan favourites and deep cuts and will also include one brand new track. Recorded at Blueprint Studios, Manchester with a 22 piece orchestra and gospel choir, the album is arranged and conducted by Joe Duddell (Elbow, New Order). Full details including release date, track-listing and formats are to be announced soon.



One of Britain’s most enduring success stories, James have released 16 studio albums, selling over 25 million copies with their recent run of Top 5 albums proving to be a golden era for the band. All The Colours Of You released in 2021 was their most critically acclaimed in many years, preceded by Living in Extraordinary Times and Girl at the End of the World which only narrowly missed out on the top spot in 2016 to Adele.



Also announced today, to coincide with 40 years since their first show as James (The Hacienda, supporting Big Country - 17th Nov 1982) is the ‘James Lasted’ tour, accompanied by orchestra and gospel choir. The new run of live dates next year includes Liverpool’s Philharmonic Hall and Birmingham Symphony Hall and concludes at The Royal Albert Hall, London.



The band’s 2021 arena tour was the biggest selling and most successful to date, proving that as they approach their fourth decade as a band James show no signs of slowing down.



Guardian 4* ‘..an adventurous setlist careers through six songs from recent album All the Colours of You to surprise Hymn from a Village, a Factory Records single from 1985. Clearly not content to become a heritage act, Booth seems on a mission to prove that James still say something’ - Leeds First Direct Arena, Leeds - 2021.



Tim Booth says “There are a number of great bands who have been around for 40. But to get here and to be having the best time of our lives. To be part of a supportive loving family that still has something to say and new ways to say it. To be turned on by every gig and song. To fall in love over and over again, Groundhog Day, with our bandmates and audience. Damn. That’s time well spent.



We should have recorded the orchestra tour first time round, as many of you have reminded us. Well, we’ve done it now. And here comes the tour. The Orchestra and Gospel singers expand our palette, heighten the tenderness, heighten the celebration and, despite their numbers, somehow leave us feeling more naked and raw. It will be different, probably each night, because we are James and Joe knows how to dance with us. And because you are different, each night.’



Jim Glennie says ‘Has it really been 40 years? In some ways it feels like yesterday and in others, many lifetimes. A family of brothers and sisters, willing to support each other musically and emotionally. Uniquely challenging, always pushing ourselves into the new and taking risks collectively and individually, looking for transcendence.’



James are: Tim Booth, Jim Glennie, Saul Davies, Adrian Oxaal, David Baynton-Power, Mark Hunter, Andy Diagram, Chloe Alper, Deborah Knox-Hewson.



UK Tour Dates 2023

April

25th Brighton, Brighton Dome

26th Cardiff, Saint Davids Hall

28th York, York Barbican

29th Edinburgh, The Usher Hall



May

1st Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

2nd Newcastle, 02 City Hall Newcastle

4th Sheffield, City hall

5th Birmingham, Symphony Hall

7th Liverpool, Philharmonic hall

9th Manchester, 02 Apollo

10th Manchester, 02 Apollo

12th Blackpool, Opera House

13th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

15th Bath, Forum

17th London, Royal Albert Hall

