NEWS Taylor Swift claims longest-running Number 1 of her career with 'Anti-Hero' Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift enjoys her longest-running Number 1 to date on the Official Singles Chart, as Anti-Hero makes it three consecutive weeks at the top.



The single, which helped Taylor break Official Charts records upon its release, surpasses her 2017 chart-topper Look What You Made Me Do, which managed two weeks at Number 1. This is thanks, in part, to a brand-new version of Anti-Hero featuring Bleachers, released this week.



As they score this week’s Number 1 album with Her Loss, Drake and 21 Savage also see three tracks impact the Official Singles Chart Top 10; Rich Flex (3), Major Distribution (5) and Circo Loco (7). This brings 21 Savage’s total number of UK Top 40 hits up to eight, and Drake’s to 79.



Elsewhere, Meghan Trainor’s doo-wop earworm Made You Look transcends its TikTok virality and continues to scale the chart, lifting six to a new peak of Number 8. The track becomes Meghan’s first Top 10 single in six years, since she hit Number 1 with Charlie Puth collaboration Marvin Gaye in 2015.



Venbee and goddard. score their first-ever Top 10 single with messy in heaven this week, up two spots (9). Will a brand-new remix of the track featuring Brighton rapper ArrDee see it climb further again next week?



Rema’s Calm Down rebounds back into the Top 20 today (16). Meanwhile South London rapper K-Trap, born Devonte Kasi Martin Perkins, sees Warm vault an incredible 29 places to a new peak (18) following the release of a new remix with Skepta. Dermot Kennedy’s Kiss Me also reaches new highs this week, jumping three spots (25).



Joel Corry and Tom Grennan’s triumphant team-up Lionheart (Fearless) jumps to a new best this week (30), as Queen’s Park rapper Fredo asserts his return with I’m Back, his 16th Top 40 entry to date (33).



And finally, Japanese singer-songwriter Joji enjoys two Top 40 entries as his album SMITHEREENS also debuts on the Official Albums Chart. Glimpse Of Us rebounds (34), while Die For You is a brand-new entry (39).

