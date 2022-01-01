NEWS Drake & 21 Savage celebrate first collaborative Number 1 album with 'Her Loss' Newsdesk Share with :





Drake and 21 Savage end Taylor Swift’s two-week reign atop the Official Albums Chart with Her Loss.



The record becomes Savage’s first-ever UK Number 1 album, the rapper having previously enjoyed Top 40 success with 2019 LP I Am I Was (33) and 2020 Metro Boomin collaborative project Savage Mode II (10). Her Loss also becomes Drake’s fifth UK chart-topper to date, and third in three years. Previously, Drizzy topped the chart with Views (2016), Scorpion (2018), Dark Lane Demo Tapes (2020), and Certified Lover Boy (2021).



Swedish folk duo First Aid Kit celebrate their second Top 5 record with Palomino today (3). The group, comprising sisters Johanna and Sara Söderberg, last saw Top 5 success with 2018 record Ruins (3). Palomino also enters the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at Number 2.



Actor and singer Luke Evans scores a career-best with his second studio album A Song For You; the record becoming first-ever Top 5 LP (4). Luke’s debut, At Last, charted Top 20 in 2019 (11).



Japanese artist Joji secures a third Top 40 album with SMITHEREENS (13). The singer-songwriter, born George Kosunoki Miller, previously impacted the chart with 2018’s Ballads 1 (26) and 2020 release Nectar (6). Meanwhile, Daniel O’Donnell claims his 42nd Top 40 album across a career spanning 34 years with I Wish You Well (16).



A 2LP edition of The Prodigy’s seminal The Fat Of The Land album, released to mark its 25th anniversary, sees the record return to the Top 20 for the first time in as many years (19). The LP originally peaked at Number 1 upon its initial release in 1997. The Fat Of The Land also places at Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Liverpudlian rock outfit Crawlers make a strong entrance with their debut mixtape Loud Without Noise (22), as British jazz quintet Ezra Collective enjoy their first-ever Top 40 album with Where I’m Meant To Be (24). Meanwhile, George Ezra’s former Number 1 record Gold Rush Kid (38) returns to the Top 40 as he announces his 2023 summer tour.



British singer, songwriter and producer cavetown, born Robin Skinner, claims a career-best with his fifth studio release worm food at Number 39, and finally, following his arena shows in the UK this week, Kendrick Lamar leaps 22 places to Number 40 with Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

