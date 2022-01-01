Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the MOBO Awards 2022 nominations

Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the nominations for this year’s MOBO Awards.



The ‘Home’ hitmaker, 27, has been put up for five nods at the ceremony - which is taking place on 30 November at the OVO Arena Wembley, London - including recognition in the Album of the Year, Best Male Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and two Video of the Year recognitions for both his song ‘Alpha House/Hide and Seek’ and for his guest spot on fellow nominee’s Kojey Radical’s single ‘Payback’.



Mercury Music Prize winner, Simz is up for four - Album of the Year for her ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Best Female Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and Video of the Year - the same number that the ‘Doja’ hitmaker, 24, is in the running for; with Central C nominated for Best Male Act, Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), Song of The Year (in association with Lucozade) and Video of The Year. At last year’s awards, he scooped up the Best Newcomer.



Along with recognising other talent from across the world, the awarding body have added two new music categories to mark its 26th year; Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag) to mark the widening cultural understanding of music of Black origin, which the event celebrates.



Kanya King, the award’ founder said: “Today's announcement truly shows what a bumper year it has been for the scene. It’s a proud moment to see MOBO once again recognise and honour the luminaries and tip the stars of the future. This is what it means when we say ‘honouring the past, inspiring the future’. Big congratulations to all our nominees and thanks to our headline partner Lucozade. A special mention to ASOS, Marshall and all our other partners. We are proud to announce the addition of two new categories to recognise the breadth of black culture’s impact on a variety of music genres and welcome more rising stars, ahead of what will be a truly unmissable celebration of our 25 years.”



Tickets for the MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade are available now.







Full list of MOBO AWARDS in association with Lucozade nominations:







Best Male Act:



Central Cee



Dave



D-Block Europe



Digga D



Knucks



Tion Wayne







Best Female Act:



Little Simz



Mahalia



Miraa May



Ms Banks



PinkPantheress



Tiana Major9







Album of the Year:



Aitch - 'Close to Home'



Knucks - 'Alpha Place'



Kojey Radical - 'Reason to Smile'



Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'



M Huncho - 'Chasing Euphoria'



Miraa May - 'Tales of a Miracle'







Song of the Year in Association with Lucozade (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Aitch feat. Ashanti - 'Baby'



Central Cee - 'Doja'



Dave - 'Starlight'



Digga D and Stillbrickin - 'Pump 101'



Dreya Mac, Felixth1st and Finch Fetti - 'Own Brand (Baddie)'



Potter Payper feat. Tiggs Da Author - 'Gangsterius'







Best Newcomer in Association with ASOS (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Amara BB



Bru-C



Cat Burns



Clavish



Cristale



Flo



Jbee



Nemmzzz



Nia Archives



Switchotr







Video of the Year - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Central Cee - 'Doja' (Directed by Cole Bennett)



Headie One, Abra Cadabra Bandokay - 'Can’t Be Us' (Directed by Headie One and Don Prod)



Knucks - 'Alpha House/Hide Seek' (Directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)



Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - 'Payback' (Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafe)



Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - 'Point and Kill' (Directed by Ebeneza Blanche)



MAHALIA - 'Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed by Mahalia)







Best R B/Soul Act:



Ella Mai



Mahalia



Miraa May



Nao



Shakka



Tiana Major9







Best Grime Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Blay Vision



D Double E



Frisco



Kamakaze



Manga Saint Hilare



Novelist







Best Hip-Hop Act in Association with Mixtape Madness:



D-Block Europe



Knucks



Kojey Radical



Little Simz



Potter Payper



Youngs Teflon











Best Drill Act supported by Trench (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Central Cee



Digga D



Headie One



Ivorian Doll



K-Trap



Kwengface



M24



Russ Millions



Unknown T



V9











Best International Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Beyonce



Burna Boy



Chris Brown



Drake



Jack Harlow



Jazmine Sullivan



Kendrick Lamar



Skillibeng



Summer Walker



Tems







Best Performance in a TV Show/Film (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - ‘Snowfall’



Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "OJ" Haywood JR. - ‘NOPE’



Jasmine Jobson aS Jaq - ‘Top Boy’



Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - ‘Top Boy’



Lashana Lynch as Nomi - ‘No Time to Die’



Samuel Adewunimi as Hero- ‘You Don’t Know Me’







Best Media Personality (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Big Zuu



Chuckie Online



Chunkz



Harry Pinero



KSI



Mo Gilligan



Munya Chawawa



Nella Rose



Yung Filly



Zeze Millz







Best Alternative Music Act in Association with Marshall:



Big Joanie



Bob Vylan



Kid Bookie



Loathe



Nova Twins



Skunk Anansie







Best Electronic/Dance Act supported by MixMag:



Anz



Eliza Rose



FKA Twigs



Jax Jones



Nia Archives



Sherelle







Best African Music Act supported by Afrozons - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):



Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)



Asake (Nigeria)



Burna Boy (Nigeria)



Fireboy DML (Nigeria)



Kabza De Small (South Africa)



Omah Lay (Nigeria)



Oxlade (Nigeria)



Pheelz (Nigeria)



Rema (Nigeria)



Tems (Nigeria)







Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel:



Asha Elia



Calledout Music



Rachel Kerr



Reblah



Sarah Teibo



Still Shadey







Best Jazz Act Supported by Jazz FM:



Blue Lab Beats



Doomcannon



Ego Ella May



Ezra Collective



Jas Kayser



Kokoroko







Best Caribbean Music Act:



Koffee



Popcaan



Sean Paul



Shenseea



Skillbeng



Spice







Best Producer Supported by Complex UK:



Inflo



JAE5



Labrinth



M1onthebeat



P2J



TSB