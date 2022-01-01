Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the MOBO Awards 2022 nominations

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the nominations for this year’s MOBO Awards.
The ‘Home’ hitmaker, 27, has been put up for five nods at the ceremony - which is taking place on 30 November at the OVO Arena Wembley, London - including recognition in the Album of the Year, Best Male Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and two Video of the Year recognitions for both his song ‘Alpha House/Hide and Seek’ and for his guest spot on fellow nominee’s Kojey Radical’s single ‘Payback’.
Mercury Music Prize winner, Simz is up for four - Album of the Year for her ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Best Female Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and Video of the Year - the same number that the ‘Doja’ hitmaker, 24, is in the running for; with Central C nominated for Best Male Act, Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), Song of The Year (in association with Lucozade) and Video of The Year. At last year’s awards, he scooped up the Best Newcomer.
Along with recognising other talent from across the world, the awarding body have added two new music categories to mark its 26th year; Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag) to mark the widening cultural understanding of music of Black origin, which the event celebrates.
Kanya King, the award’ founder said: “Today's announcement truly shows what a bumper year it has been for the scene. It’s a proud moment to see MOBO once again recognise and honour the luminaries and tip the stars of the future. This is what it means when we say ‘honouring the past, inspiring the future’. Big congratulations to all our nominees and thanks to our headline partner Lucozade. A special mention to ASOS, Marshall and all our other partners. We are proud to announce the addition of two new categories to recognise the breadth of black culture’s impact on a variety of music genres and welcome more rising stars, ahead of what will be a truly unmissable celebration of our 25 years.”
Tickets for the MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade are available now.
Full list of MOBO AWARDS in association with Lucozade nominations:
Best Male Act:
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Act:
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
PinkPantheress
Tiana Major9
Album of the Year:
Aitch - 'Close to Home'
Knucks - 'Alpha Place'
Kojey Radical - 'Reason to Smile'
Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
M Huncho - 'Chasing Euphoria'
Miraa May - 'Tales of a Miracle'
Song of the Year in Association with Lucozade (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Aitch feat. Ashanti - 'Baby'
Central Cee - 'Doja'
Dave - 'Starlight'
Digga D and Stillbrickin - 'Pump 101'
Dreya Mac, Felixth1st and Finch Fetti - 'Own Brand (Baddie)'
Potter Payper feat. Tiggs Da Author - 'Gangsterius'
Best Newcomer in Association with ASOS (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Amara BB
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
Flo
Jbee
Nemmzzz
Nia Archives
Switchotr
Video of the Year - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Central Cee - 'Doja' (Directed by Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra Bandokay - 'Can’t Be Us' (Directed by Headie One and Don Prod)
Knucks - 'Alpha House/Hide Seek' (Directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - 'Payback' (Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafe)
Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - 'Point and Kill' (Directed by Ebeneza Blanche)
MAHALIA - 'Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed by Mahalia)
Best R B/Soul Act:
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best Grime Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Blay Vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip-Hop Act in Association with Mixtape Madness:
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act supported by Trench (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best International Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Beyonce
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best Performance in a TV Show/Film (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - ‘Snowfall’
Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "OJ" Haywood JR. - ‘NOPE’
Jasmine Jobson aS Jaq - ‘Top Boy’
Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - ‘Top Boy’
Lashana Lynch as Nomi - ‘No Time to Die’
Samuel Adewunimi as Hero- ‘You Don’t Know Me’
Best Media Personality (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best Alternative Music Act in Association with Marshall:
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best Electronic/Dance Act supported by MixMag:
Anz
Eliza Rose
FKA Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherelle
Best African Music Act supported by Afrozons - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel:
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act Supported by Jazz FM:
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Act:
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillbeng
Spice
Best Producer Supported by Complex UK:
Inflo
JAE5
Labrinth
M1onthebeat
P2J
TSB