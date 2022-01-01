NEWS

Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the MOBO Awards 2022 nominations

Newsdesk

Knucks, Little Simz, and Central C lead the nominations for this year’s MOBO Awards.

The ‘Home’ hitmaker, 27, has been put up for five nods at the ceremony - which is taking place on 30 November at the OVO Arena Wembley, London - including recognition in the Album of the Year, Best Male Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and two Video of the Year recognitions for both his song ‘Alpha House/Hide and Seek’ and for his guest spot on fellow nominee’s Kojey Radical’s single ‘Payback’.

Mercury Music Prize winner, Simz is up for four - Album of the Year for her ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Best Female Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and Video of the Year - the same number that the ‘Doja’ hitmaker, 24, is in the running for; with Central C nominated for Best Male Act, Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), Song of The Year (in association with Lucozade) and Video of The Year. At last year’s awards, he scooped up the Best Newcomer.

Along with recognising other talent from across the world, the awarding body have added two new music categories to mark its 26th year; Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag) to mark the widening cultural understanding of music of Black origin, which the event celebrates.

Kanya King, the award’ founder said: “Today's announcement truly shows what a bumper year it has been for the scene. It’s a proud moment to see MOBO once again recognise and honour the luminaries and tip the stars of the future. This is what it means when we say ‘honouring the past, inspiring the future’. Big congratulations to all our nominees and thanks to our headline partner Lucozade. A special mention to ASOS, Marshall and all our other partners. We are proud to announce the addition of two new categories to recognise the breadth of black culture’s impact on a variety of music genres and welcome more rising stars, ahead of what will be a truly unmissable celebration of our 25 years.”

Tickets for the MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade are available now.



Full list of MOBO AWARDS in association with Lucozade nominations:



Best Male Act:

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne



Best Female Act:

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

PinkPantheress

Tiana Major9



Album of the Year:

Aitch - 'Close to Home'

Knucks - 'Alpha Place'

Kojey Radical - 'Reason to Smile'

Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

M Huncho - 'Chasing Euphoria'

Miraa May - 'Tales of a Miracle'



Song of the Year in Association with Lucozade (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Aitch feat. Ashanti - 'Baby'

Central Cee - 'Doja'

Dave - 'Starlight'

Digga D and Stillbrickin - 'Pump 101'

Dreya Mac, Felixth1st and Finch Fetti - 'Own Brand (Baddie)'

Potter Payper feat. Tiggs Da Author - 'Gangsterius'



Best Newcomer in Association with ASOS (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Amara BB

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemmzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr



Video of the Year - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Central Cee - 'Doja' (Directed by Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra Bandokay - 'Can’t Be Us' (Directed by Headie One and Don Prod)

Knucks - 'Alpha House/Hide Seek' (Directed by Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical feat. Knucks - 'Payback' (Directed by Charlie Sarsfield and Ejiro Dafe)

Little Simz feat. Obongjayar - 'Point and Kill' (Directed by Ebeneza Blanche)

MAHALIA - 'Whatever Simon Says’ (Directed by Mahalia)



Best R B/Soul Act:

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9



Best Grime Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist



Best Hip-Hop Act in Association with Mixtape Madness:

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon





Best Drill Act supported by Trench (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9





Best International Act (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Beyonce

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems



Best Performance in a TV Show/Film (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint - ‘Snowfall’

Daniel Kaluuya as Otis "OJ" Haywood JR. - ‘NOPE’

Jasmine Jobson aS Jaq - ‘Top Boy’

Kane Robinson (Kano) as Sully - ‘Top Boy’

Lashana Lynch as Nomi - ‘No Time to Die’

Samuel Adewunimi as Hero- ‘You Don’t Know Me’



Best Media Personality (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz



Best Alternative Music Act in Association with Marshall:

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie



Best Electronic/Dance Act supported by MixMag:

Anz

Eliza Rose

FKA Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle



Best African Music Act supported by Afrozons - (PUBLIC VOTED CATEGORY):

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)



Best Gospel Act Supported by Premier Gospel:

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey



Best Jazz Act Supported by Jazz FM:

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko



Best Caribbean Music Act:

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillbeng

Spice



Best Producer Supported by Complex UK:

Inflo

JAE5

Labrinth

M1onthebeat

P2J

TSB

