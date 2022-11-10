NEWS Franz Ferdinand 'Words So Leisured - the story of Franz Ferdinand podcast' Newsdesk Share with :





This is the story of a group of pals from Glasgow who formed a band and changed the face of British music forever.



Narrated by comedian and Franz Ferdinand mega-fan Rose Matafeo, Words So Leisured hears the band revisit their extraordinary journey along with contributions from their friends, collaborators and those they've inspired.



This four-part podcast series, formed of all new, exclusive interviews – charts their career from playing in friends' bedrooms to The Grammys: takes in the pinch-yourself highs and sometimes dramatic lows of being in a band. All episodes of the podcast launch on Thursday 10th of November 2022.



The series goes behind the scenes of some of the biggest moments – meeting Bowie, winning BRITs, playing to millions – and candidly recalls the times it all almost fell apart. It also delves deeper than ever before into the stories behind the band's most iconic songs.



The band are currently in the middle of their ‘Hits To The Head’ tour, taking in all corners of the globe. The album, which was released on the 11th of March, features 20 tracks showcasing the world-conquering success of the band’s career to date. To round off the year, the Franz Ferdinand’s song ‘This FFire’ was the theme song to Cyberpunk Edgerunnersthe critically acclaimed Netflix Anime based upon the CD Projekt Red game. The show is one of Netflix’s most acclaimed shows with a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

