Knucks leads 2022 MOBO Awards nominations

The MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade has announced its 2022 nominees ahead of the triumphant 25th anniversary celebration on 30 November 2022. The UK’s biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music is coming to you live from the OVO Arena Wembley.



Acclaimed London rapper and producer Knucks leads this year’s list with 5 nominations: Album of The Year for “Alpha Place”, Best Male Act, Best Hip Hop Act (in association with Mixtape Madness), and two Video of The Year (in association with McCrispy) nods – for his single ‘Alpha House/Hide & Seek’ and as a feature artist on Kojey Radical’s ‘Payback’. Hailed by British GQ as “Britain’s most progressive rapper”, Knucks’ decade-long rise to UK rap elite status has been a journey marked with consistency and his contemporary flair of blending rap and jazz.



Almost 12 months after taking home MOBO’s Best Female Act, Little Simz rounds up her most decorated year by scooping 4 MOBO nominations: Album of The Year for her critically-acclaimed “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”, Best Female Act, Best Hip Hop Act (in association with Mixtape Madness) and Video of the Year (in association with McCrispy) for ‘Point And Kill’ featuring Obongjayar.



Arguably the most buzzed-about Drill MC of the year, Central Cee, picks up four MOBO nominations: Best Male Act, Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), Song of The Year (in association with Lucozade) and Video of The Year (in association with McCrispy)for ‘Doja’. The 24-year old rising star – tipped by MOBO last year with his first award nominations – won MOBO Best Newcomer and the inaugural MOBO Best Drill Act in 2021. Elsewhere in Drill, Ivorian Doll becomes the first female artist to be nominated for Best Drill Act (supported by Trench).



For a quarter of a century, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating black music in the UK. Its 25-year legacy has seen MOBO have a pivotal role in supporting the growth of British black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Garage, Drum & Bass and beyond.



This year, MOBO is proud to welcome two new categories in acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of music of black origin: Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag).



The Best Alternative Music Act category is in recognition of artists who identify as indie, rock, punk or alternative as their primary genre; while the Best Dance/Electronic Act category recognises artists who perform music within the genres of Jungle, Drum & Bass, House, Techno, Afro House, Amapiano, Dubstep, Garage, Disco, Electro, Dance-pop.





MOBO Awards 2022 Nominees



Best Male Act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

Digga D

Knucks

Tion Wayne



Best Female Act

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Pinkpantheress

Tiana Major9



Album Of The Year

Aitch - 'Close To Home'

Knucks - 'Alpha Place'

Kojey Radical - 'Reason To Smile'

Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'

M Huncho - 'Chasing Euphoria'

Miraa May - 'Tales Of A Miracle'



Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade - [Public Voted Category]

Aitch Feat. Ashanti - 'Baby'

Central Cee - 'Doja'

Dave - 'Starlight'

Digga D & Stillbrickin - 'Pump 101'

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1St & Finch Fetti - 'Own Brand (Baddie)'

Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author - 'Gangsteritus'



Best Newcomer In Association With Asos - [Public Voted Category]

Amaria Bb

Bru-C

Cat Burns

Clavish

Cristale

Flo

Jbee

Nemzzz

Nia Archives

Switchotr



Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy - [Public Voted Category]

Central Cee - 'Doja' (Directed By Cole Bennett)

Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - 'Can't Be Us' (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)

Knucks - 'Alpha House/Hide & Seek' (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)

Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks - 'Payback' (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)

Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar - 'Point And Kill' (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)

Mahalia - 'Whatever Simon Says' (Directed By Mahalia)



Best R&B/Soul Act

Ella Mai

Mahalia

Miraa May

Nao

Shakka

Tiana Major9



Best Grime Act - [Public Voted Category]

Blay Vision

D Double E

Frisco

Kamakaze

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist



Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness

D-Block Europe

Knucks

Kojey Radical

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Youngs Teflon



Best Drill Act Supported By Trench - [Public Voted Category]

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

Ivorian Doll

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

Unknown T

V9



Best International Act - [Public Voted Category]

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

Jack Harlow

Jazmine Sullivan

Kendrick Lamar

Skillibeng

Summer Walker

Tems



Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film - [Public Voted Category]

Damson Idris As Franklin Saint - Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya As Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope

Jasmine Jobson As Jaq - Top Boy

Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully - Top Boy

Lashana Lynch As Nomi - No Time To Die

Samuel Adewunmi As Hero - You Don't Know Me



Best Media Personality - [Public Voted Category]

Big Zuu

Chuckie Online

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

Ksi

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz



Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall

Big Joanie

Bob Vylan

Kid Bookie

Loathe

Nova Twins

Skunk Anansie



Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag

Anz

Eliza Rose

Fka Twigs

Jax Jones

Nia Archives

Sherelle



Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons - [Public Voted Category]

Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)

Asake (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)

Kabza De Small (South Africa)

Omah Lay (Nigeria)

Oxlade (Nigeria)

Pheelz (Nigeria)

Rema (Nigeria)

Tems (Nigeria)



Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel

Asha Elia

Calledout Music

Rachel Kerr

Reblah

Sarah Teibo

Still Shadey



Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm

Blue Lab Beats

Doomcannon

Ego Ella May

Ezra Collective

Jas Kayser

Kokoroko



Best Caribbean Music Act

Koffee

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice



Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk

Inflo

Jae5

Labrinth

M1Onthebeat

P2J

Tsb