Knucks leads 2022 MOBO Awards nominations

The MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade has announced its 2022 nominees ahead of the triumphant 25th anniversary celebration on 30 November 2022. The UK’s biggest and most prestigious celebration of black music is coming to you live from the OVO Arena Wembley.
Acclaimed London rapper and producer Knucks leads this year’s list with 5 nominations: Album of The Year for “Alpha Place”, Best Male Act, Best Hip Hop Act (in association with Mixtape Madness), and two Video of The Year (in association with McCrispy) nods – for his single ‘Alpha House/Hide & Seek’ and as a feature artist on Kojey Radical’s ‘Payback’. Hailed by British GQ as “Britain’s most progressive rapper”, Knucks’ decade-long rise to UK rap elite status has been a journey marked with consistency and his contemporary flair of blending rap and jazz.
Almost 12 months after taking home MOBO’s Best Female Act, Little Simz rounds up her most decorated year by scooping 4 MOBO nominations: Album of The Year for her critically-acclaimed “Sometimes I Might Be Introvert”, Best Female Act, Best Hip Hop Act (in association with Mixtape Madness) and Video of the Year (in association with McCrispy) for ‘Point And Kill’ featuring Obongjayar.
Arguably the most buzzed-about Drill MC of the year, Central Cee, picks up four MOBO nominations: Best Male Act, Best Drill Act (supported by Trench), Song of The Year (in association with Lucozade) and Video of The Year (in association with McCrispy)for ‘Doja’. The 24-year old rising star – tipped by MOBO last year with his first award nominations – won MOBO Best Newcomer and the inaugural MOBO Best Drill Act in 2021. Elsewhere in Drill, Ivorian Doll becomes the first female artist to be nominated for Best Drill Act (supported by Trench).
For a quarter of a century, MOBO has been proudly celebrating and elevating black music in the UK. Its 25-year legacy has seen MOBO have a pivotal role in supporting the growth of British black music on a global scale, championing homegrown talent, and setting the standard in Rap, Hip-Hop, R&B, Soul, Grime, Drill, Gospel, Jazz, Reggae, Garage, Drum & Bass and beyond.
This year, MOBO is proud to welcome two new categories in acknowledgement of the breadth and depth of music of black origin: Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag).
The Best Alternative Music Act category is in recognition of artists who identify as indie, rock, punk or alternative as their primary genre; while the Best Dance/Electronic Act category recognises artists who perform music within the genres of Jungle, Drum & Bass, House, Techno, Afro House, Amapiano, Dubstep, Garage, Disco, Electro, Dance-pop.
MOBO Awards 2022 Nominees
Best Male Act
Central Cee
Dave
D-Block Europe
Digga D
Knucks
Tion Wayne
Best Female Act
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Pinkpantheress
Tiana Major9
Album Of The Year
Aitch - 'Close To Home'
Knucks - 'Alpha Place'
Kojey Radical - 'Reason To Smile'
Little Simz - 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert'
M Huncho - 'Chasing Euphoria'
Miraa May - 'Tales Of A Miracle'
Song Of The Year In Association With Lucozade - [Public Voted Category]
Aitch Feat. Ashanti - 'Baby'
Central Cee - 'Doja'
Dave - 'Starlight'
Digga D & Stillbrickin - 'Pump 101'
Dreya Mac, Felixthe1St & Finch Fetti - 'Own Brand (Baddie)'
Potter Payper Feat. Tiggs Da Author - 'Gangsteritus'
Best Newcomer In Association With Asos - [Public Voted Category]
Amaria Bb
Bru-C
Cat Burns
Clavish
Cristale
Flo
Jbee
Nemzzz
Nia Archives
Switchotr
Video Of The Year In Association With Mccrispy - [Public Voted Category]
Central Cee - 'Doja' (Directed By Cole Bennett)
Headie One, Abra Cadabra & Bandokay - 'Can't Be Us' (Directed By Headie One & Don Prod)
Knucks - 'Alpha House/Hide & Seek' (Directed By Emile Ebrahim Kelly)
Kojey Radical Feat. Knucks - 'Payback' (Directed By Charlie Sarsfield & Ejiro Dafé)
Little Simz Feat. Obongjayar - 'Point And Kill' (Directed By Ebeneza Blanche)
Mahalia - 'Whatever Simon Says' (Directed By Mahalia)
Best R&B/Soul Act
Ella Mai
Mahalia
Miraa May
Nao
Shakka
Tiana Major9
Best Grime Act - [Public Voted Category]
Blay Vision
D Double E
Frisco
Kamakaze
Manga Saint Hilare
Novelist
Best Hip Hop Act In Association With Mixtape Madness
D-Block Europe
Knucks
Kojey Radical
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Youngs Teflon
Best Drill Act Supported By Trench - [Public Voted Category]
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
Ivorian Doll
K-Trap
Kwengface
M24
Russ Millions
Unknown T
V9
Best International Act - [Public Voted Category]
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Drake
Jack Harlow
Jazmine Sullivan
Kendrick Lamar
Skillibeng
Summer Walker
Tems
Best Performance In A Tv Show/Film - [Public Voted Category]
Damson Idris As Franklin Saint - Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya As Otis "Oj" Haywood Jr. - Nope
Jasmine Jobson As Jaq - Top Boy
Kane Robinson (Kano) As Sully - Top Boy
Lashana Lynch As Nomi - No Time To Die
Samuel Adewunmi As Hero - You Don't Know Me
Best Media Personality - [Public Voted Category]
Big Zuu
Chuckie Online
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
Ksi
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Best Alternative Music Act In Association With Marshall
Big Joanie
Bob Vylan
Kid Bookie
Loathe
Nova Twins
Skunk Anansie
Best Electronic/Dance Act Supported By Mixmag
Anz
Eliza Rose
Fka Twigs
Jax Jones
Nia Archives
Sherelle
Best African Music Act Supported By Afrozons - [Public Voted Category]
Adekunle Gold (Nigeria)
Asake (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Fireboy Dml (Nigeria)
Kabza De Small (South Africa)
Omah Lay (Nigeria)
Oxlade (Nigeria)
Pheelz (Nigeria)
Rema (Nigeria)
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Gospel Act Supported By Premier Gospel
Asha Elia
Calledout Music
Rachel Kerr
Reblah
Sarah Teibo
Still Shadey
Best Jazz Act Supported By Jazz Fm
Blue Lab Beats
Doomcannon
Ego Ella May
Ezra Collective
Jas Kayser
Kokoroko
Best Caribbean Music Act
Koffee
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best Producer Supported By Complex Uk
Inflo
Jae5
Labrinth
M1Onthebeat
P2J
Tsb