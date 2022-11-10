Little Simz finds "comfort" in songwriting.



The 28-year-old rap star - whose real name is Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo - has "always enjoyed" putting her thoughts and feelings into a song and explained that the "purpose" of her work is "very important" to her.



She said: "I’ve always found comfort in putting things down on paper – I communicate at my best when expressing myself through writing. Purpose is so important to me. I want to always act with it. With music or words, people think they’re hearing sound, but they aren’t – they’re hearing intention. If it’s there in the writing and production, that is the reason why, when someone plays a specific chord on the piano, it can move you to tears."



The 'Introvert' hitmaker - who won a BRIT Award for her efforts in music and has received the Musician award at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2022 on Thursday (10.11.22) - added that she wants to give "everything" to her young fans and believes that she has been "blessed" by a higher power with her talent.



She told the new issue of Harper's Bazaar magazine: "‘I hope it makes the audience feel they’re experiencing something big and engaging together, that they’ll tell their kids about in 20 years. Not comparing myself to her, but you know that thing when someone tells you they got to see Beyoncé? I would love people to feel that about my shows, and get to say: “I was there.” That makes me want to give everything to them. It’s my personal belief that I’m one human being, and it doesn’t feel right for me to take credit for all these gifts I’ve got... I’ve got to be blessed somehow. There have been shows where I’ve on the verge of passing out, or throwing up, and I feel like it wasn’t just me that got me through the performance. I always feel like something has got my back, is holding me up, caring for me – and has plans for me. For me, it just helps knowing that this is over and above me – it’s not actually about me."



The December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from 11 November. For more, visit https://www.harpersbazaar.com/uk/littlesimz