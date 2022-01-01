Christina Aguilera documentary in the works

Christina Aguilera is being honoured with a documentary chronicling her life.



TIME magazine announced on Thursday that their sister company Time Studios is partnering with Roc Nation to produce a documentary about the Dirrty singer.



According to the documentary's logline, the project, featuring never-before-seen footage, will focus on Christina as an "artist, mother, and entertainer as she reflects on her multi-decade career fighting for creative freedom and gender equality". It will chronicle her life and career from when was a pre-teen Disney star up until the present day.



Production is already underway, with the documentary team - led by director Ting Poo - having filmed the last 18 months of Christina's performances, travels, and life events.



"We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film. Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years," TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary Loren Hammonds said of the project in a statement. "Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told... We are incredibly honoured that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world."



Roc Nation's EVP of TV and Film, Lori York, added, "Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We're proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project."